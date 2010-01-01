Make your event unforgettable with our high-quality rentals.
At JP Rentals, we offer the best quality equipment rentals in the Smoky Mountains. Our equipment is always clean and well-maintained, ensuring that your event will be a success. We do all the set up for you!
We offer a wide range of services to add the perfect touch to your special day in The Smoky Mountains! We have heaters, marquee letters, and fire pits.
We are dedicated to providing you with the best customer service possible. We are always friendly, professional, and ready to help you with anything you need.
Elevate winter events with our 7' Tall Propane Heaters (Set of 8). Bring warmth to your outdoor gatherings in style. Perfect for chilly evenings, these heaters ensure a cozy atmosphere, allowing you to celebrate without the cold. Embrace winter with comfort and elegance.
Discover the charm of our Square Propane Fire Pit, featuring sleek design and warm ambiance. Perfect for outdoor gatherings, this stylish addition comes with blue rocks for a touch of sophistication. Elevate your space with modern elegance and the cozy glow of our Square Propane Fire Pit.
Illuminate your events with love using our 4' White Light-Up LOVE Marquee Letters. These iconic letters add a touch of romance and elegance to weddings and special occasions. Create a captivating atmosphere with the warm glow of these charming letters, making your event truly unforgettable. Our letters also include an emergency kit.
Elevate your wedding decor with our 4' White Light-Up "Mr. & Mrs." Marquee Letters. Illuminate your love story with these charming and elegant letters, adding a touch of romance to your special day. This also includes an emergency kit.
Covers damages to rental, lost, or stolen property.
Damage Deposit for non-venue rentals is $100.00
You can pay Venmo, ApplePay, Cash, Check, Money Order, or I can invoice you. Please make any checks payable to John Parton. Venmo: @John-Parton-11 (Please include date, name on contract, & what you have rented.)
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us!
Email: jprentalstn@gmail.com Phone:(865) 556-4848
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
